GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2,254.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of GoPro worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,672 shares of company stock worth $6,045,411. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

