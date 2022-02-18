Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

Several research firms have commented on GRAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.81 on Friday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

