Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.
Several research firms have commented on GRAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.81 on Friday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
