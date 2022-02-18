Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 7738831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
