Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $20.02 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.28.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

