Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 49,477 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $23,633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $9,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $425,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

