Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 53,230 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

