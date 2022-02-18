Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 94,096 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

