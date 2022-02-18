Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 110,123 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,214.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

