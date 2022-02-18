Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 228,986 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 136.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 349,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

