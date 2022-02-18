Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.