Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 587,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

