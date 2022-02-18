Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,738,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

HST opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

