Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

