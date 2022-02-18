Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.14 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

