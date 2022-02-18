Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

