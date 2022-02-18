Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,757,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 46.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.