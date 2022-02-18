Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 74,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

