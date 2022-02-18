Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 129,059 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

