Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 50,919 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of CareDx worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.