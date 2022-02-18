Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,614 shares of company stock worth $1,701,340 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

