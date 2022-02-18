Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $22,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

