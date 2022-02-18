Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

