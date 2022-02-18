Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

