Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,209 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 37.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

