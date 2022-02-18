Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,956 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

