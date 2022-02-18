Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,211 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

