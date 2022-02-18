Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 990,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

