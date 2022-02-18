Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.96 and a 1-year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

