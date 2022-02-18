Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,096 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,096 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.58% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKN stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

