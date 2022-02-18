Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.