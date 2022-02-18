Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.05 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

