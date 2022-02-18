HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.