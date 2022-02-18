Head-To-Head Analysis: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 27.65 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.30

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.66%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Ayro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

