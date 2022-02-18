Head to Head Comparison: ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $141.94 million 2.84 -$12.82 million $0.60 20.93 BAB $2.37 million 2.48 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.50

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Group Hospitality. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 8.86% 35.42% 5.58% BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BAB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

