Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,471 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after buying an additional 505,951 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.89 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

