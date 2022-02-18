HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

