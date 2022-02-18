HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 8,204,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

