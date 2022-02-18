HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 8,204,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)
