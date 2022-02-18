Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 273,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $895.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

