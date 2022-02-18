Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $124,498.66 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 2,094,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,650. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

