Huobi BTC Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $39,943.60 or 0.99994447 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $2.32 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

