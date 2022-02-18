iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on ICAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

