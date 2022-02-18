Idle Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $71,953.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,704 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

