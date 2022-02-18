Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $8,397.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

