Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.37). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.37), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56.
