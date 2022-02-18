Insider Buying: U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires 1,540 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke purchased 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.