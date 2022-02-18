Insider Buying: U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires 1,540 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke purchased 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
