Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. 785,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

