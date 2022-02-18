Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 5,544 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hunter Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. The stock had a trading volume of 785,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

