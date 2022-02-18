Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 15,322 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $127,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 385,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,906. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
