Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 5,989 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.57. 934,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,668. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

