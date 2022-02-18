Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $17,791.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $62.88. 303,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,049. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.